GARRETT — The Garrett Collaborative Preschool is expanding classes for the 2020-2021 school year by offering morning and afternoon classes and providing transportation.
The Collaborative will be accepting applications for enrollment starting on March 9. Families interested should contact the Judy A. Morrill Center at 357-1917 or stop in at 1200 E. Houston St. to pick up a registration packet. The Collaborative is located in the J.E. Ober Annex and will be available to students who will be at least 3 years old by Aug. 1, 2020.
The classes will meet Monday through Friday in the mornings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Tuesday through Thursday afternoons from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The Collaborative will follow the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District calendar.
There is a $30 registration fee. Tuition will be $50 a week for morning and $30 a week for afternoon. Scholarships are available providing as much as 40 percent off weekly tuition. Transportation will be available for families living outside of the school self-transport area.
The Collaborative believes in providing a safe, nurturing, and choice-filled environment and fosters children’s independence, exploration of their interests, and expression of their individuality. The program uses the Reggio Emilia philosophy to plan curriculum. Respect, kindness, beauty, and order will be promoted in a positive environment by incorporating the diversity of children and their families.
Children will be provided with opportunities to develop skills and knowledge in meaningful contexts. Children are introduced to simple ideas that emerge into complex projects. This allows for in-depth investigations of children’s questions. Each child is recognized and valued as a unique individual with a capacity for growth and development. The teacher and the environment support the child’s development in all areas: emotional, social, creative, and intellectual.
Space is limited. Students will be accepted based upon completed registration packet and enrollment fee.
The Garrett Collaborative Preschool is a partnership between the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and JAM Early Education.
For more information on The Garrett Collaborative Preschool, contact Cheryl Nicole at cnicole@myjamcenter.org or 357-1917.
