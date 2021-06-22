Dianna Schultis
FORT WAYNE — Dianna Jean Schultis, 77, of Fort Wayne and a 1960 graduate of Garrett High School, died June 10, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Rick Craft
AVILLA — Rick Craft, 69, of Avilla, died June 11, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Betty Laurie
AUBURN — A Celebration of Life service for Betty J. Laurie will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Laurie, 98, of Auburn, died April 16, 2021.
Gerald Reynolds
AUBURN — Gerald L. Reynolds, 79, of Auburn, died June 12, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sandra Schlosser
AUBURN — Sandra K. Schlosser, 77, of Auburn, died June 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Martha Smith
AUBURN — Martha Joann (Barker) Smith, 94, of Auburn, died June 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lois Stebing
AUBURN — Lois Stebing, 91, of Auburn, died June 14, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Beverly Grove
WATERLOO — Beverly L. Grove, 94, of Waterloo, died June 8, 2021.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.
Alan Bloomfield
KENDALLVILLE — Services for Gary Alan Bloomfield will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kelly Park, Rome City.
Mr. Bloomfield, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Susie Gibson
KENDALLVILLE — Susie Mae Gibson, 73, of Kendallville, died June 11, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Patricia Price
KENDALLVILLE — Patricia L. “Patty” Price, 59, of Kendallville, died June 13, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Emmajean Stayer
KENDALLVILLE — Emmajean Stayer, 92, of Kendallville, died June 13, 2021.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Wavie Swink
ROME CITY — Wavie A. Swink, 87, of Rome City, died June 18, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.