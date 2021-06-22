Dianna Schultis

FORT WAYNE — Dianna Jean Schultis, 77, of Fort Wayne and a 1960 graduate of Garrett High School, died June 10, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Rick Craft

AVILLA — Rick Craft, 69, of Avilla, died June 11, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Betty Laurie

AUBURN — A Celebration of Life service for Betty J. Laurie will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.

Laurie, 98, of Auburn, died April 16, 2021.

Gerald Reynolds

AUBURN — Gerald L. Reynolds, 79, of Auburn, died June 12, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Sandra Schlosser

AUBURN — Sandra K. Schlosser, 77, of Auburn, died June 17, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Martha Smith

AUBURN — Martha Joann (Barker) Smith, 94, of Auburn, died June 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lois Stebing

AUBURN — Lois Stebing, 91, of Auburn, died June 14, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Beverly Grove

WATERLOO — Beverly L. Grove, 94, of Waterloo, died June 8, 2021.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.

Alan Bloomfield

KENDALLVILLE — Services for Gary Alan Bloomfield will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kelly Park, Rome City.

Mr. Bloomfield, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2020.

Susie Gibson

KENDALLVILLE — Susie Mae Gibson, 73, of Kendallville, died June 11, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Patricia Price

KENDALLVILLE — Patricia L. “Patty” Price, 59, of Kendallville, died June 13, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Emmajean Stayer

KENDALLVILLE — Emmajean Stayer, 92, of Kendallville, died June 13, 2021.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

Wavie Swink

ROME CITY — Wavie A. Swink, 87, of Rome City, died June 18, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

