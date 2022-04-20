GARRETT — The need for a dedicated space for Garrett’s youth football program was brought to the board’s attention by league President Eric Treesh and secretary Mike Combs Tuesday.
Since taking over four years ago, the program has seen an increase from 60-70 to 130 youth, so “everything is beginning to get cramped up,” said Treesh. Hopes are to increase to 200 players in the next five years.
Treesh is requesting the city find a place for another park for the football program and also for the soccer league. Teams currently use the Garrett American Legion yard, baseball fields and land near Zion Lutheran Church. Treesh said some of the sites have safety hazards such big holes.
“My personal option, and I think it has been long overdue, is that we look into having another park area,” he said, noting the discussion of a disc golf course that could possibly be included with the plan.
Following discussion with Mayor Todd Fiandt last week, Treesh said one option is acreage near the city’s wastewater plant south of Warfield Street.
“What can we do, to do this for our kids in the City of Garrett?” Treesh asked.
“As far as finances, we are not asking for free-bees. We are willing to help out with this,” Treesh added. “Financially, we are sitting pretty decent. We would like to work with you guys to make this happen.”
Board members Tom Kleeman and Dave Demske asked for the idea to be tabled until the next session.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented his first-quarter report. Firefighters have made answered 92 medical assists, two building fires, seven motor vehicle accidents with injuries, four gas leaks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded eight violations between April 5-18, six abates complies, 15 abates sent to City Hall for billing and seven third offense notices sent to City Hall. So far this year, 179 abates have been served, according to her report.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 180 call for service from April 4-17. Officers issued 31 traffic warnings, seven traffic tickets, and 11 city ordinance calls. Only one arrest was made during the period and 44 business checks were made.
Demolition of a building at 109 S. Randolph St. continues to be halted due to the relocation of NIPSCO gas lines, which is pending until all information is processed by their attorneys, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Quote requests for a new downtown parking lot on Franklin Street have been sent out with bids due by May 16 to be opened at the May 17 Board of Works meeting, he added,
Apex Engineering has updated all way-finding sign locations on Randolph Street and is waiting on the city designs in order to finish up the INDOT application. Apex is also finishing up the easement legal description and exhibits for the Dircksen property at C.R. 15 north of S.R. 8, with plans for completion by the end of the week for the city attorney to provide to the owners for approval. Once approved, a bidding schedule for the project will be discussed, according to Otero.
Final drafts for the Heritage Estates infrastructure reimbursement have been completed and Otero will be meeting with Custer Farms to go any items before the agreements are signed.
The Redevelopment Commission approved Thurman & Sons Building Restorations to redo all of the tuck-pointing on the east side of the City Hall building, scheduled to begin the second week of May. The RDC also approved the hiring of Dimke Properties Solutions to repair all walls affected by water seeping in through the brickwork.
A quote for $5,981 from Audio Video Systems Inc. of Angola for new, hardwired table microphones for City Hall was approved by the board.
The board also approved a bid from Webb Concrete Construction, the only one received, for this year’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program following consideration by the board and city attorney. Costs remain the same for removal and disposal of concrete and for labor and materials for Americans with Disabilities Act corners. Costs increased by $1 per square foot for installation of curb-face sidewalks, new sidewalks, new driveways and aprons, installation of new roll curbing and new chair back curbing. Webb Concrete has been the contractor for the project for the past two years.
Two bids were opened for the Judy Morrill Beautification Project Tuesday and will be taken under consideration. They include Webb Concrete Construction at $5 per square foot for removal and $8 for newly installed concrete, compared to a bid of $4.75 per square foot for removal and $5.75 per square foot to install new sidewalk from MF Projects LLC, who handled the project last year.
City Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said some 40 trees have been removed along Randolph Street to Fifth Avenue as part of the project, with 70 trees to be planted in their places. Two large trees have yet to be cut down pending power lines being moved out of the way.
Garrett pool prices for the 2022 season were approved by the board. The pool will open for the season on Saturday, June 4 and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Family passes for four members will be $150 for in-town residents and $175 for those living out-of-town. Daily prices are $4 for ages 3-17, and $5 for 18 years-and-older. Ages 2 and younger are free and seniors and military are $3 per day. Season passes are $40 for in-town, $50 for out-of-town for ages 3-17. Adult passes are $55 for in-town, $65 for out-of-town and $45 for all seniors.
