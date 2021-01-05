Brian DePew
GARRETT — Brian E. DePew, age 64, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Brian was born June 14, 1956, in Garrett, to Earl “Ernie” C. and Mildred “Millie” I. (Smith) DePew, and they preceded him in death.
Brian was proud to say he lived in Altona before his family moved into Garrett. Brian graduated from Garrett High School in 1974, and married Betsy D. Vice on April 3, 1976, in Garrett.
Brian worked at Kroger’s for 43 years, retiring in 2016, as a department head.
Brian was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.
He coached softball for 16 years. Brian loved his Notre Dame football and Notre Dame women’s basketball.
Brian is survived by his wife, Betsy D. DePew, of Garrett, Indiana; three daughters, Dawn (Dean) Comment, of New Haven, Indiana, Brianne (Joe) Reinhold, of Garrett, Indiana; and Beth (Victoria) DePew, of Hicksville, Ohio; grandchildren, Angel Jo, Shelby, Johnathan, Bianca, Wyatt, Emma, Morgan and Jamar; sister in-law, Linda DePew, of Garrett, Indiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary (Donna) Vice, of Morgantown, West Virginia; and his dog, Lexie.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred DePew; brothers, Joseph L. DePew and Kenneth Paul DePew; sister and brother-in-law, Coleen (Mick) Steward; and niece, Christina Steward.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, in Garrett, Indiana.
Due to Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, so visitors should be prepared to wait outside.
Social distancing will be followed and masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory.
Private family services will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Jerry Weller officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or DeKalb County Humane Society.
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting thomasfueralhome.org.
Arrangement entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
