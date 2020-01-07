Police make arrests
Dakota Kemp, 19, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, Garrett, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Christopher Pace, 45, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested at 10 p.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor
Zachary Grawcock, 26, of the 20800 block of Alliger Road, Monroeville, was arrested Dec. 26 at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County body attachment for alleged contempt of court.
Mason Petre, 21, of the 1200 block of Phaeton Way, Auburn, was arrested at 6:14 a.m. Dec. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey LaRowe, 57, of the 3200 block of C.R. 31, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with voyeurism where the defendant committed the offense by using a camera, a Level 6 felony.
Chasity Johnson, 33, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 26 by Butler Police on a charge of dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Jerry Melchi Jr., 38, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested at 8 p.m. Dec. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Jamin Parrish, 22, of the 7400 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 26 by Butler Police on a charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Zolman, 28, of the 2100 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Dec. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Hughes, 22, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 27 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Derek Egly, 34, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Dec. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on charges domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Fritz, 26, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Dec. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Billy Collins, 41, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 27 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Farrell, 31, of the 3800 block of C.R. 54, Auburn, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Dec. 27 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Hargrove-Smith, 34, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Temple, 32, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Dec. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
George Bussing, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Kelly Spallinger, 37, of the 2700 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Antonio Perez, 21, of the 500 block of West Fairfax Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Dec. 29 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor; criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
