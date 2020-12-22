Boys Basketball
Garrett boys defeated at Bluffton, 75-50
BLUFFTON — Garrett’s boys basketball team was defeated 75-50 at Bluffton Friday.
The Tigers (2-2 led 38-24 at halftime.
Hayden Nern led Bluffton with 22 points. Will Ball had 12 points and Andrew Ball scored 10 for the Tigers.
Kyle Smith led the Railroaders (0-5) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jasen Bailey added 10 points.
Jaxson Gould and Blake Ratcliffe picked up six points each for Garrett. Tyler Gater had three points and Luke Coffman added two.
Gater had four assists. Gould collected seven rebounds. Ratcliffe had five rebounds and drew two charges on defense.
