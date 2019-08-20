Programs for
kids all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Tween Time Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. A place to hang out for older kids.
Garden Club every other Thursday at 4 p.m. (8/22, 9/12 and 9/26).
Library Explorers, a STEAM based-activity for kids in first through sixth-grade starts Sept. 24 and will be held Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.
Adult programming
August Take-and-Make is a Spool Hanger, great for hanging jewelry, key rings, or other small items. Must be age 18 or older.
Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Adult Book Club, 7 p.m., copies of the current book are available at the upstairs circulation desk
Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22 — The library will be closed all day for staff training and will re-open Friday.
Friday, Aug. 23 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24 — Cake decorating class, 10 a.m. Learn the basics of cake decorating by creating your own unicorn cupcake. All supplies furnished free of charge. Limited space, must be 14 years or older. Preregistration required.
Monday, Aug. 26 — Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 — WEASELS, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
