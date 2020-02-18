Phyllis Andrews
SAGINAW, Mich. — Phyllis Andrews, of Saginaw, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 81 years.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at her residence, surrounded by family.
Phyllis was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on May 9, 1938, to John T. and Marybelle (Doster) Andrews.
Phyllis was employed for the City of Saginaw Housing Commission, where she was a secretary, and retired after 33 years.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was instrumental in raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phyllis leaves to cherish many memories, her daughter, Sharalee Hammond; grandchildren, Fenell Jones, Kristin (Antoine) Johnson, JaLynn (Xavier) Hopkins, and Dimeshia Handley; great-grandchildren, Demietrius Mitchell, JaMarien Jones, Derrius Andrews, Mya Hopkins, Dylan Handley, Madison Montgomery, Branden Goodman, Antoine Johnson Jr., Xavion Hopkins and Izayah Whittington; four sisters, Jeanette Tinsley, of New Haven, Indiana, Leotha Murphy, of Bay City, Michigan, Violet Bland, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Michelle (Ken) Rose, of Grayling, Michigan; Godchildren, Felton (Minnie) Jackson, Onnie Holden and Clyde Morgan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends, including special caregiver, Donna Dennis; best friends, Bobby Williams and Sammie Byrd.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Marybelle Andrews; brothers, Lloyd and Raymond Andrews; sisters, Shirley Ann Washington and Cleotha Tinsley; brothers-in-law, Earnest Murphy, James Tinsley, and Curtis Bland; sister-in-law, Claudia Andrews; special friend, Robert Johnson; special cousin, Cecil Doster; and a son-in-law, Fredrick Hammond.
All arrangements were handled by Evans & Browne’s Funeral Home, 441 N. Jefferson Ave., Saginaw, MI 48607.
The family greeted friends from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
A private graveside service took place at 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.
Mildred Hansen
ST. JOE – Mildred L. “Millie” Hansen, 100, of St. Joe, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born December 12, 1919, in Roanoke to the late Ovid and Iva (Sink) Young.
Millie was a graduate of Roanoke High School. She went on to get a bachelor’s degree in art from Manchester University and a master’s degree in music from University of St. Francis.
She married Omer L. Hansen in 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he passed away on February 17, 1987.
Millie taught music and art in DeKalb County schools, retiring after 57 years of service.
She attended St. Joe Church of Christ.
Millie was a member of the Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ted V. and Cindy Hansen of St. Joe; granddaughter and her husband, Kelli and Ryan Lamberson; granddaughter-in-law, Erin Hansen-Dick; and seven great grandchildren, Aubry, Emelly, Lexy and David Lamberson, and Bella, Lucas and Mallory Hansen.
She was preceded in life by her parents; husband; son, Hal L. Hansen; and a grandson, David H. Hansen.
Calling took place Friday in Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Private family burial service took place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe with the Rev. Stuart Kruse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask’s you to please consider donating to the EHS Millie Hansen Memorial Fund. The money donated to the memorial fund is used for fine arts and music.
To send condolences, please visit fellerandclark.com.
Maurice McPheeters Jr.
GARRETT — Maurice “Moe” McPheeters Jr. died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 64, in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born April 3, 1955, to Maurice and Mary Lou (Abram) McPheeters, in Garrett, Indiana.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1973.
Moe was a talented musician who played bass guitar for several local bands. He was a band member in the Buzzard Band, Story, Sircus, At Last, Cry Wolf, Red Hots, Dux Deluxe, Silver Dollar and Moe Tones.
Surviving are his children, Rachel Martin (April Dobson) of Auburn, and Nicole McPheeters (Roger Story) of Auburn; sister, Teri Lou McPheeters (Mark Miner) of Hamilton; his grandchildren, Hayley Martin, Schiler Wertman, Kaid McPheeters, Kilah McPheeters and Audra Martin; and a great-grandchild, Kinley Rhodes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou McPheeters; father and stepmother, Maurice and Shirley McPheeters; and a brother, Denny Blaker.
A memorial service will be held at Martin’s Tavern in Garrett on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to Feller & Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, please visit fellerandclark.com.
Clara Cox
CORUNNA — Clara Marie Cox, 78, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in Corunna.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Dec. 24, 1941, to Oscar and Gladys (Curtland) Wells, and they have both passed away.
Clara married John Cox on Nov. 19, 1960 in Auburn.
She retired from Campbell’s Mushroom Farm in Orland in 1988.
After her retirement she went on to being a homemaker and caring for her husband (John) and grandchildren. She also was a crafter and enjoyed participating in making flowers for loved ones. Clara was quite the gardener, or one who just simply loved being around her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cox; a brother, Ray Wells; and three sisters, Violet Muzzillo, Charlotte Long and Betty Lou Wells.
She is survived by a sister, Norma Combs; four daughters, Theresa Shisler, of Garrett, Lisa Fuentes, of Corunna, Renee “Buffy” (Todd) Panning, of Auburn, and Brandy Shook, of Albion; nine grandchildren, Shane (Amanda) Fike, Dustin Fike, Chad (Lindsey) Fuentes, Amber (Zach) Dock, Chrystal Panning, Ashley Panning, Devin Shook, Brendan Shook and Braylon Shook; eight great-grandchildren, Athena Fike, Ethan Fike, Addison Fike, Gracie Dock, Jack Dock, Vivian Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes and Tyson Fike; and her beloved dog, Max.
Services took place Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial followed the service at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, were entrusted with the arrangements.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
Donna Fry
GARRETT — Donna J. Fry, 76, of Garrett, died Feb. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Helen Merren
FORT WAYNE — Helen L. Merren, 91, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Brenda Rickman
GARRETT — Brenda Sue Rickman, 59, of Garrett, died Feb. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Curie
AUBURN — Dorothy A. (Clark) Curie, 92, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lee Myers
AUBURN — Lee Arnold Myers, 92, of Auburn, died Feb. 9, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Fredrick Hutchins
HAMILTON — Fredrick L. Hutchins, 64, of Hamilton, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Chester Campbell
ANGOLA — Chester C. Campbell, 89, of Angola, died Feb. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements, with burial in Butler Cemetery.
Frank Ringler
FREMONT — Frank L. Ringler, 53, of Fremont, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Lester Harter
ORLAND — Lester R. Harter, 85, of Orland, died Feb. 9, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Jack Renkenberger
KENDALLVILLE — Jack D. Renkenberger, 96, of Kendallville, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
