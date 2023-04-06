GARRETT — Two ordinances re-establishing funds for parks and fire equipment replacement passed on first readings at Tuesday’s Garrett Common Council meeting.
The proposed cumulative fire protection territory equipment replacement fund provides a tax levy within the taxing district not to exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed valuation that will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2024.
The second ordinance for the re-establishment of a cumulative park fund provides a tax of $0.0100 per $100 of assessed valuation. Funding is to be used for capital improvement projects. The current fund holds about $4,000, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
Public hearings for both measures are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in City Hall chambers at the next council meeting.
Also Tuesday, the council approved on first reading a new, long-awaited unified development ordinance for the community created by Ground Rules of Zionsville. A UDO provides the framework to regulate where and what type of development will occur. Codes guide everything from permissible land uses to building densities, locations and setbacks.
Previous concerns expressed by Councilman Bobby Diederich that the document was difficult to maneuver were allayed prior to the 3-0 vote. Council members Amanda Charles and Tom Kleeman were not present at the meeting.
A transition plan to update the city’s mandated Americans with Disabilities Act was also approved. This plan inventories streets and curbs that ADA compliant sidewalks and curbs.
The last inventory was made more than 10 years ago, and many new ADA curbs have been installed through the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement programs, according to City Planner Milton Otero. Records show there were 92 curbs in 2012 compared to 185 last year, he added.
