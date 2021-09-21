Antiques department
seeks volunteers
AUBURN — The antiques department is seeking volunteers to help at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds throughout the DeKalb County Fair.
Shifts are only a few hours long. As the largest department, the antiques department needs many volunteers. Volunteers do not need to be a resident of DeKalb County to participate.
People interested in antiques, attaining more knowledge about them and volunteering during the fair are asked to call superintendent Julie Faulkner at 750-2554.
