Arrested in Noble County
Shelby M. Finley, 30, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 6 felony charge.
Sarah L. Thomason, 26, of the 00 block of North Music Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Nov. 29 by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Madison J. Farnsworth, 22, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 700E, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 29 on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Bambi L. Pasztor, 41, of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Nov. 29 on three warrants. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Derik Trotta, 29, listed as a homeless person from Southport according to jail records, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging burglary, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Paul Brown, 51, of the 4600 block of Craftsbury Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 25 by Garrett Police, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Salvador Soto, 23, of the 4900 block of Merlot Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Nov. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Keirra Richards, 21, of the 1000 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 4 a.m. Nov. 27 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gayle Barden, 39, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Bradley Chivington, 36, of the 14100 block of Main Street, Grabill, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging stalking, a Level 5 felony, and invasion, a Level 6 felony.
Michelle Peppler, 49, of the 1000 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft.
Timothy Gross, 44, of Picayune, Mississippi, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Nov. 30 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Fisher, 39, of the 500 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 30 by Indiana State Police on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
