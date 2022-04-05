Easter bunny to greet kids at Miller’s Merry Manor
GARRETT — The Easter bunny will be handing out treats during a drive-through event from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, April 15 at Miller's Merry Manor, 1367 S. Randolph St.
A bake sale to benefit the Garrett High School scholarship fund will be held inside all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.