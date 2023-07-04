GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston Street, Garrett, has announced camps and youth programming activities.
JAM offers In the Know! QPR series
The JAM Center is partnering with the Northeastern Center to offer a free public QPR suicide prevention training from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 31 at the JAM Center as part of its In the Know! series.
QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer. Participants can earn two continuing education units for this two-hour course.
Registration is required and limited to 25 spots per class. Registration will be available until July 30 or when all spots are full.
To register, visit the JAM Center, call 357-1917 or go online to bit.ly/jamregisteronline and click “Special Events.”
JAM offers Pre/Postnatal Yoga Series
The JAM Center is offering an eight-week pre/postnatal yoga series Wednesdays Aug. 9-Sept. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
JAM invites all moms-to-be and new moms to join this series as participants explore movement, breath work, relaxation, meditation, and self-care techniques that support pregnant, laboring, and postpartum bodies. This class can be adapted for all trimesters and is led by 500-hour Ayurvedic Pre/postnatal Yoga Certified Instructor and Studying Yoga Therapist Kierra Boylan. She can be reached with questions at kboylan@jamrecreation.org.
The cost is $90 for JAM Center members for the entire eight-week series or $15 for drop-ins. For nonmembers, the cost is $130 for the entire series or $20 for drop-ins.
Those interested can register by visiting the JAM Center, calling 357-1917 or by visiting bit.ly/jamregisteronline and clicking “Wellness Classes.”
