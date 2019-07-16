The Garrett Heritage Days 5K Run, 2 mile walk sponsored by Garrett State Bank was held on July 4.
The 5K run drew 115 participants with an average time of 31.20.
Overall top 40 runners
1.Trevor Armstrong 17:45; 2. Tanner McMain 17:53; 3. Aspen Dirr 18:06; 4. Matthew Klein 19:20; 5. Tyler Gater 20:33; 6. Gavin Weller 20:38; 7. Colton Weimer 20:27; 8. Ben Thompson 21:15; 9. Nataley Armstrong 21:33; 10. Brandon Gater 21:37; 11. Chris Lilly 21:48; 12. Amanda Munger 21:50; 13. Raegan Bender 22:22; 14. Valencia Placencia 22:33; 15. Ray Placencia 22:36; 16. Ebert 22:51; 17. Ryan Gater 23:47; 18. Angie Buss 23:54, 19. Dan Weimer 24:00; 20. Landon Miller 24:07; 21. Nathan Scheurich 25:02; 22. Seth Firestine 25:13; 23. Clayton Noel 25:14; 24. DJ Hartley 25:21, 25. Becky Firestine 25:24; 26. Theresa Firestine 25:33; 27. Terry Wooster 25:46; 28. Rese Matthews 26:14; 29. Sam Overbay 26:21; 30. Luke Holcolm 26:22; 31. Matthew Franke 26:30; 32: Christine Marks 26:56; 33. Luke Ice 26:59; 34. Elaine Herbst 27:06; 35. Bill Aksamit 27:17; 36. Sarah Rayle 27:21; 37. Susanne Schearer 27:40; 38. Erica Kueber 27:40; 39. Parker Skelly 27:52; 40. Troy Thompson.
2 mile walk
The two-mile walk attracted 45 participants with an average time of 31.40
Overall top 20 walkers
1. Andy Arney 17:35; 2. Jeanne Molargik 21:43; 3. Troy Richards 24:35; 4. Cindy Curtland 24:37; 5. Matt Mix 24:56; 6. Ryan Matthews 26:28; 7. Phil Clauss 26:53; 8. Nicole Charles 27:55; 9. Ben Wines 27:56; 10. Anna Stafford 28:52; 11. Roger Stafford 28:52; 12. Becky Warstler 28:56; 13. William Warstler 28:57; 14. Glenn Roberts 30:02; 15. Pat Roberts 30:02; 16. David Mix 30:48; 17. Kristina Berry 31:09; 18. Ben Armstrong 31:10; 19. Gabe Armstrong 31:11; 20. Amanda Zecca 31:15.
