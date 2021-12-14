GARRETT — Garrett’s girls basketball team gave future Railroaders plenty to cheer for in a 67-28 win over Westview Dec. 7.
Afterwards, Railroader players signed autographs on team posters for their younger fans.
The 67 points is a season high for the Railroaders (8-1), ranked fourth in the latest ICGSA Class 3A poll.
Garrett doubled up Westview (2-8), leading 22-11 after a quarter and stretched it to 43-17 by halftime.
Senior Morgan Ostrowski led a trio of Railroaders in double figures with 19 points. Classmate Taylor Gerke had 16 points and four steals. Junior Bailey Kelham added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Senior Nataley Armstrong had seven points to go with 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals. Senior Faith Owen had six points, three rebounds and three steals.
Senior Kaitlyn Bergman had three points and sophomore Brooklyn Jacobs added two. Senior Halle Hathaway didn’t score, but came off the bench to grab four rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.