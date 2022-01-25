Calvin Carnahan
HOWE — Calvin Carlisle Carnahan, age 81, of Cedar Lake, Howe, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1940, in Garrett, Indiana, son of the late Omer Carlisle Carnahan and Naomi Veda (Myers) Carnahan.
Calvin was raised on the family farm in Butler Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, which he still owned.
He served in the U.S. Army, 1962-1965, at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, during the Vietnam War as instructor of NATO students on surface-to-air defense missiles.
He was a graduate of Purdue University and Indiana Institute of Technology, with Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and Engineering Management.
He was a staff engineer at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Director of Engineering at Ensign Electric and retired as an Engineering Team Leader at Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale, California.
He was past president of the local chapter of IEEE and served on the Board of Directors of the LaGrange Clothes and Food Basket, where he also volunteered.
Calvin was a member of St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and served as Missions Elder in several Presbyterian Churches, before retiring back to Indiana.
He was a life member of Purdue Alumni Association, NRA and American Legion.
He was married on Sept. 15, 1962, to Miriam Sue Harter, a neighbor he met when he was 10 years old and with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Calvin enjoyed fishing and fishing trips with friends, hunting and traveling this country and 17 countries around the world with his wife.
Surviving are his wife, and two children, Todd Alan Carnahan, of Howe and Melisa Carnahan (Stanley) Crosley, of Fishers; five grandchildren, Rachel (Samuel) Lyons, of Pasadena, California, Abigail (Nathaniel) Dehmlow, of Washington D.C., Daniel Takano Carnahan, of Noblesville, Jacob Carlisle Crosley, of Fishers and Kristen Fuyami Carnahan, of Noblesville; and a sister, Marjorie Carnahan Newfer, of Auburn.
A memorial service, including military honors conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 97, was held for Calvin on Friday Jan. 21, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Memorial contributions may be made to “everystudent.com,” a ministry for which Calvin volunteered before his illness, using the link https://www.everystudent.com/donate/.
Burial was held at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit pinningtonfh.com.
