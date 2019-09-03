GARRETT — Police are looking for two suspects, after a shooting in Garrett late Monday night.
Investigators saud a man was shot in the shoulder around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Keyser Street. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been cooperating with police.
Officers are looking for two suspects who fled on foot. They are described as white males, one 6 feet tall with a military-style haircut, the other with shaggy hair.
Police said investigators will attempt to check surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to learn more about what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Garrett Police Department at 357-5151.
