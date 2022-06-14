Patrick Hampshire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Patrick Lee Hampshire, age 74, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy (Baird) Hampshire, and their two sons, Bryan Hampshire and Keith Hampshire. Patrick and Cathy have two grandchildren, Bailey Hampshire and Shane Hampshire. Patrick is also survived by a brother, Randy Hampshire, who lives in Indiana.
Patrick's sister, Darlene, passed away several years ago. Patrick's mother, Phyllis and father, Gerald, from Indiana, are also deceased.
Patrick was born on Dec. 1, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana. However, he grew up and spent most of his life, until age 27, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Patrick was an accomplished musician at an early age, and he and his high School band, The Blazers, played for many local dances and were featured once on TV in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Patrick graduated from Kendallville High School in 1966. He went to work for Kraft Foods in Kendallville and then was drafted in 1967, at the age of 19. Patrick was trained as a combat Infantry Soldier in the U.S. Army and in January 1968, was deployed to The Republic of Vietnam, where he was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Reconnaissance Unit. Patrick was awarded The Combat Infantry Badge and The Army Commendation Medal for Valor during the 1968 TET Offensive.
After the Army, Patrick returned to Kraft Foods where he met his future wife, Cathy Baird. They were married on April 30, 1972. Patrick continued to pursue his musical ambitions and left Kraft Foods to go on the road with his new band, The Music Syndrome. He played professionally for four years and traveled from Minnesota to Key West, Florida, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1975, Patrick moved his wife and first son to Palm Beach County, Florida, where he was hired onto the Lake Worth Police Department as a Patrolman. Patrick served as a Police Officer with the LWPD for 32-plus years and retired in 2008, as the Deputy Chief of Police. Patrick was also appointed by the City Commission as Acting Chief of Police for several months during his career. Patrick is the longest serving sworn officer in the history of LWPD and the longest serving Deputy Chief of Police (14 years) in the history of LWPD. Patrick continued his musical talents while serving in Law Enforcement. He formed a band with other LWPD Officers called, The NightBeat, and enjoyed entertaining at several different venues throughout Palm Beach County.
Patrick is a graduate of Palm Beach Junior College (now Palm Beach State College), with an Associate's Degree in Science. He then attended Florida Atlantic University, where he attained a Bachelor's Degree.Patrick continued his education throughout his career, graduating from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Executive Institute and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
