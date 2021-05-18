Garrett Eagles
Aerie 1357
GARRETT — Garrett Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., will host DJ Vick’s Karaoke at 8 p.m. Friday and Tunes on Tap Video DJ at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Both nights are open to the public.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The regular meeting takes place at 7 p.m. May 19.
On Friday, Dick’s baby back ribs will be served. The Way Back Boys will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served Friday, May 28. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced these activities:
Dodgeball battle
Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to the JAM Center from 4-7 p.m. Friday for a dodgeball/Nerf battle extravaganza.
There will be skills competitions and games, along with prizes, drawings and free food.
Summer programs return
Summer programming will return June 14 and continue through July 29. There will be no programming July 5-8.
Programming will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Each week will feature a different theme, including Imagination Week, Service Week, Rec Week, Adulting Week, Adventure Week and Party Week.
Register by May 26 at myjamcenter.org/clubjam. More information may be found at myjamcenter.org/events or by calling the JAM Welcome Center at 357-1917.
Swim, sports camps
Swim and sports camps will run July 12-29.
Swim camps for those 3-6 years old will provide a fun introduction to the water with an emphasis on safety and basic swimming skills. Sports camps for this age group will focus on fundamental skills used in sports like soccer, basketball, and T-ball through games, drills, and fun activities.
The cost for these camps is $25 per week for JAM Center members and $35 per week for non-members.
Swim camps for those 6-12 years old are divided into intermediate/advanced camps and Swim Club Camp for even more advanced swimmers.
Sports camps for 6-12 year olds will focus on a different sport each week: soccer for July 12-15, basketball for July 19-22, and volleyball for July 26-29.
Intermediate/advanced swim camp and the sports camps for 6-12 year olds are $35 per week for JAM Center members and $45 per week for non-members. Swim Club Camp is $20 per week for members and $30 per week for non-members.
For more information, visit the JAM Center’s Welcome Center or call 357-1917.
