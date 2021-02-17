GARRETT — While deliveries at the City of Garrett recycling center were down by nearly one-third last year, the center showed increases in both revenue and recyclable materials, City Planner Milton Otero reported to the Board of Works Tuesday.
His report tallied a total of 2,529 vehicles that delivered recyclable materials to the drive-through site on North Cowen Street in 2020, a decrease of 30.6% from 2019. The center saw 1,092 total volunteer hours accumulated, a decrease of 19.1% from the previous year.
The report showed the recycling center collected a total of 25,798 pounds of recyclable materials ranging from cardboard, magazines, newspapers, glass, plastic and sheet iron. This was an increase of 79.4% over 2019. The total 2020 revenue for recyclable materials turned-in was $1,179, an increase of 42.8% over 2019.
The five-year totals from 2015 through 2019 showed 20,196 vehicles, 8,637 volunteer hours, 363,687 pounds of recyclables and $10,372 in revenue, according to the report.
Materials dropped off at the recycling bins along East Quincy Street handled by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District do not provide revenue to the city. That location has been plagued by misuse, with nonrecyclable items overflowing and dumped outside the bins at the 24-hour drop-off site. The city has been working to find a solution to the clutter, possibly adding cameras to the site or moving the bins back to the former site across from the police and fire station along the north side of the drive-through site.
Mayor Todd Fiandt also revisited complaints from Republic Services that some alleys in Garrett are too slippery to pick up garbage cans when snow and ice are on the ground, or too narrow to safely use a boom truck with nearby poles and wires. Specific areas include the 900 block of South Randolph Street and 900 block of West King Street in Altona.
Fiandt said he walked the route with a Republic Services representative and Garrett Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger to check out the situation. The refuse provider is asking residents along those areas to move containers to the streets in front of their homes, a suggestion that met with unfavorable response from residents and city officials.
Board of Works member Dave Demske said at the end of the day, Garrett is the customer and it is up to Republic Services to come up with a solution.
“If they purchased a vehicle too big for our alleys, it’s their problem, their job, not ours. If they agreed to pick up our trash, it is their issue, not ours. I don’t want to see (garbage cans) on the street,” he said, noting a possibly short-term exemption in the case of a snow emergency, not for just a bit of snow. Demske said the city needs to see Randolph Street literally trash-free.
“You can’t ask a business to put trash out front, what is the difference?” he asked.
In other business Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers will undergo handgun training next week, regardless of weather.
His activity report from Feb. 1-14 showed officers responded to 168 calls for service, including 34 traffic warnings, 24 city ordinance calls, 15 traffic tickets, nine property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident. Officials made a total of 45 arrests, of which 14 were Garrett residents, and the remaining 31 were nonresidents. Ten traffic arrests were made, and nine warrants and one alcohol arrest were listed. Twenty-one drug arrests were made, with 12 for multiple drugs, five methamphetamine and four paraphernalia charges. Four miscellaneous arrests were recorded. The report noted officers made 67 business checks during the period.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported 56,000 gallons of sludge was transported to Auburn for treatment last week. Efforts to find a used or off-lease work truck with a crane for his department did not prove fruitful, and he told board members he was advised that “it would be like finding a needle in a haystack if you want to find one that is decent.” Schlosser was given the go-ahead by the board to seek three bids for a new truck to present at a future session.
City Engineer Aaron Ott updated progress continues along S.R. 8 at Taylor Road, and the underground water line under the CSX Railroad tracks will begin in late March.
Two bids to purchase four empty lots along South Lee Street were opened, with offers from $400 to $1,000. They will be taken under advisement by the city attorney and will be on the March 2 Board of Works agenda.
Otero also reported:
• 14 improvement location permits to date and four unsafe building code violations;
• The 2021 Boundary and Annexation Survey/Annual Response has been submitted with few changes needed:
• All paperwork has been submitted for review by the Indiana Department of Transportation for the city’s 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings Matching Grants; and
• The Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will be meeting in the council chambers this month, observing social distancing.
Otero also reported he and Fiandt have been working on a few potential economic development projects for the city, with hopes to have more information to report in the near future.
Some department heads were not present at Tuesday’s session due to working to remove snow from the streets overnight and continuing cleanup through the day.
