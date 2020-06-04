GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic, 1359 S. Randolph St., has announced operational changes for patients.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, said Executive Director Tammy Stafford, RN.
Limited scale face-to-face visits have resumed, with priority for patients with hypertension and diabetes.
Face-to-face visits with the clinic’s mental health counselor will resume this week.
In addition, the clinic continues to care for patients using telehealth options.
All visits are be conducted by appointment only. Ample time will be taken between patient appointments for cleaning and disinfecting, Stafford said.
Upon arrival, patients are asked to call the clinic from the parking lot. They will be asked to wait in their vehicle until staff is ready to meet them at the door. Only the person being seen is allowed in the building unless the patient is a child or if an interpreter is needed.
All patients will be assessed for potential exposure or symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature, Stafford said. The clinic’s waiting room has been turned into an area where vital signs are completed and then patients are placed in a room.
Patients are asked to bring and wear a mask for their visit, as the clinic’s mask supply is very limited.
Once their visit is complete, patients are asked to return to their vehicle and wait for any medications or orders. These will be delivered by clinic staff to their vehicle.
Patients with dental needs will follow the same procedures. At this time, the clinic is only able to do X-rays and provide antibiotics for an infection. Volunteer dentists have been working to catch up in their own private offices and have not been available to assist the clinic.
Vision and hearing clinics are not being scheduled at the present time, Stafford noted.
All new patients are asked to bring a current photo ID, a piece of mail reflecting their current address, a month of pay stubs, most recent taxes or other proof of income, and a list of current medications or medication bottles.
For more information, call the clinic at 357-0077.
