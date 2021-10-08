The 2021 seasons ended for Garrett's soccer teams in sectional play last week.
The Railroader boys were defeated 8-0 by NorthWood in the Class 2A Wawasee Sectional Oct. 4. The Garrett girls were eliminated 6-0 by Leo in the Class 2A Concordia Sectional Oct. 5.
NorthWood 8, Garrett 0
SYRACUSE — Garrett (8-9) kept NorthWood (7-8-2) off the scoreboard for the first 18 minutes, and then the floodgates opened.
The Panthers’ Joel Guzman got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez.
The Railroaders had chances to answered a few minutes later off a free kick from Braydon Kennedy. His shot from 30 yards out was saved initially by NorthWood goalie Trent Iwema. The rebound shot went into the goal, but Garrett was called for offsides and the goal was waved off.
Moments later, Dominic De Freitas took a long shot that got past the outstretched arms of Garrett netminder Nick Barden and inside the right post.
Then, Solomon Yegon scored two goals in a 32-second span to double the Panther lead to 4-0. His first came after a nifty move to spin around a Railroader defender then hit a strong shot that found the net.
The final goal of the first half was an own goal by Garrett off a NorthWood corner.
Michael Hahn and Bryce Knepp each scored in the second half for the Panthers, and they got another off a second own goal from the Railroaders.
Leo 6, Garrett 0
FORT WAYNE — Leo scored three times in just over a five-minute span of the first half on the way to a 6-0 win over Garrett in Class 2A girls soccer sectional play at Concordia’s Zollner Stadium Tuesday.
Most of the match was played in Garrett’s half of the field. The Lions outshot the Railroaders 19-0.
Despite the outcome, assistant coach Avery Morrison, who guided Garrett in the absence of head coach Halee Klopfenstein, was pleased with the team’s effort.
“It’s been a hard season for us with low numbers,” he said. “They’ve exceeded our expectations and we’re just super proud of them for coming out and giving everything they had.”
Six different players registered a goal for Leo, who outshot Garrett 10-0 in the first half and 9-0 in the second.
The Lions opened the scoring when Samantha Sanderlin put in a shot following a corner kick with 35 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half.
Ella Graves’ shot rang off the crossbar, right out to teammate Taylor Swygart at the top of the box. Swygart made good on her attempt for a 2-0 lead with 34:06 left.
Zoey Sturm scored an unassisted goal from the left side with 29:03 remaining in the half.
Just over five minutes into the second half, Leo’s Brooklyn Christie made it 4-0 when she converted a give-and-go play.
Leo added goals from Audrey Abel (21 minutes remaining) and Cecilia Yates (13 minutes).
Starting goalie McKenna Lantz made 15 saves for Garrett. Chelsie Sowles made two.
