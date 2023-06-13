West named to dean’s list
GREENCASTLE — Sydney West of Garrett has been named to the 2023 spring dean’s list at DePauw University.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and as the number one liberal arts college in the state of Indiana. DePauw enables students to elevate their academic experience through an intensive, interdisciplinary education. Our students make connections, enthusiastically take on rigorous classwork and passionately pursue both study abroad and internship experiences. Nearly 90% of our students participate in internships off-campus and/or study abroad.
