GARRETT — Four pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Garrett’s baseball team opened the 2022 season with a 5-1 win over Lakewood Park April 5.
Graham Kelham, Kail Baughman and Luke Byers pitched two innings each, and Luke Holcomb tossed one.
Kelham was touched for both hits and allowed the Panthers’ only run, but he struck out four batters. Baughman allowed three walks but fanned two. Byers walked one and struck out two. Holcomb struck out all three batters he faced.
After Lakewood Park scored its run in the top of the first, Garrett scored twice in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth.
Holcomb connected for two singles and drove in one run. Jacob Molargik drove in a pair of runs and Trey Richards scored twice for Garrett.
Kelham, Richards and Peyton Simmons had singles for the Railroaders. Holcomb, Kelham and Molargik had one stolen base each. Garrett stranded 11 baserunners.
Gabe Dager and Kayden Kirtley had singles for the Panthers. Kirtley pitched the first four innings, allowing four hits and all five runs, three of which were earned. He walked six and struck out five. Carson Boles pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit, with a walk and one strikeout.
