GARRETT — Garrett High School students were honored during the annual Academic Pride Day program in the Performing Arts Center.
The top two students from each of the high school grades were named to the Academic Dream Team, comprised of the top two students with the highest grade-point averages in each class. Joining valedictorian Cayden Myers and salutatorian Faith Owen from the Class of 2022 are juniors Aida Haynes and Andrew Molagik, sophomores Teagan Koble and Kelsey Bergman, and freshmen Tyler Vogel, Adam Burns and Camden Woods (tie).
Three junior students were presented honors from Tri Kappa Sorority — Jenna Wilken (art), Katherine Blessinger (music) and Aida Haynes (science). Each had their name added to a plaque at the school.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE AWARDS
One Year Perfect Attendance — 9th grade: David Kueber; 12th grade: Nickolas Barden
Two Year Perfect Attendance — 11th grade: Luca Stevens
VOICE TEAM
High school members of the countywide DeKalb’s VOICE philanthropy organization from Garrett are Kadyn Hornbeak, Lola Hanchar, Morgan Thrush, Addison Ebert and Stella Mix.
CTE DEPARTMENT PROGRAM CERTIFICATION
Adobe Illustrator — Kelly Asfour, Katherine Lewis, Grace Tolson
Adobe Visual Design — Dylan Andrews, Kail Baughman, Carlinn Best, Katherine Blessinger, Emily Boger,Owen Bullock, Hailey DeLong, Makaelyn Ellison, Veronica Grubbs, Addison Hanna, Delaeni Hixson, Brooklyn Jacobs, Rachael Kilgore, Wyatt Kirby, Alex Leon, Tres Klinger, Kyana Martinez, Robert McMain, Adryana Mountz, Victoria Perkins, Sophia Ruble, Patricia Schuller, Mackenzie Smith, Jonas Stickler, Jadyn Talley, Joshua Terwilliger, Krystana Thomas, Noah Walter and Adelynn Work.
Mechanical Design — Cody Bickley, Jaxson Gould, David Hammond.
Multiple certifications
Chloe Best — Adobe, Graphic Design & Illustration using Adobe Illustrator; Microsoft Office, Excel Associate; Microsoft Office Specialist, Associate; Microsoft Office, PowerPoint Associate; Microsoft Office, Word Associate.
Logan Borns — Adobe, Graphic Design & Illustration using Adobe Illustrator; Adobe Visual Design; Adobe, Visual Design using Adobe Photoshop.
Micah Carlson — Adobe, Multi-platform animation using Adobe Animate.
Lexi Gordon — Adobe, Graphic Design & Illustration using Adobe Illustrator; Adobe Visual Design; Adobe, Visual Design using Adobe Photoshop.
Morgan Ostrowski — Adobe, Graphic Design and Illustration using Adobe Illustrator; Microsoft Office, PowerPoint Associate; Word Associate.
Darryn Underwood — Adobe, Graphic Design & Illustration using Adobe Illustrator; Multi-platform Animation using Adobe Animate; Adobe, Visual Design; Visual Design using Adobe Photoshop.
Abigail Weaver — Microsoft Office, PowerPoint Associate; Word Associate.
TRI KAPPA ACADEMIC HONOR AWARDS
Tri Kappa Academic Honor Awards were presented to more than 200 students. They include:
Class of 2022 — Keegan Angel, Nataley Armstrong, Kelly Asfour, Jordan Baer, Jasen Bailey, Brayden Baker, Joel Barkey, Kaitlyn Bergman, Chloe Best, Logan Borns, Olivia Chappell, Matthew Craig, Rylee Fisher, Taylor Gerke, Faith Gilbert, Charles Gingery, Marissa Green, Arianna Grindstaff, Ava Grubbs, Mia Gullett, Grace Haaser, David Hammond, Lola Hanchar, Emma Handshoe, Hunter Harlan, Carson Harter, Halle Hathaway, Christian Hess, Christopher Horn, Vanessa Karr, Graham Kelham, Cassidy Kennedy, Rachael Kilgore, Karah Lacey, Hailey Lantz, Serenity Lewis, Thomas Loeffler, Robert McMain, Alexandria McNay, Cayden Myers, Olivia Myers, Ava O’Connor, Morgan Ostrowski, Faith Owen, Milana Pasqualone, Victoria Perkins, Trey Richards, Daleth Rodriguez, Eanna Rowe, Sophia Ruble, Eastyn Russell, Samantha Schroeder, Victoria Sheffield, Spencer Silk, Trinity St. Laurent, Jonah Stickney, Madison Stoner, Joshua Thrush, Grace Tolson, Noemi Vazquez, Noah Walter, Abigail Weaver, Emma Welbaum and Isaac Wright.
Class of 2023 — Allison Banks, Courtney Barse, Cody Bickley, Katherine Blessinger, Emily Boger, Micah Carlson, Tyler Chidester, Samantha Cook, Jessica Culbertson, Evan Dapp, Konner DeWitt, David Edsall, Hanna Edsall, Isabel Fielden, Tyler Gater, Justice Golden, Lexi Gordon, Aida Haynes, Kyler Helmkamp, Grace Hess, Bryson Hickman, Laylah Hicks, Bailey Kelham, Jason Kimmel, McKenna Lantz, Nora Lemish, Katherine Lewis, Samantha Liechty, Alyssa Martin, Bree McComb, Laney Miller, Andrew Molargik, Jacob Molargik, Mackenzie Monroe, Ashlynn Mossberger, Jack O’Connor, Lydia Owen, Macy Rigsby, Kameron Ruiz, Abigail Shirk, Peyton Simmons, Kinleigh Smith, Kyle Smith, Chelsie Sowles, Luca Stevens, Jonas Stickler, Hudson Taylor, Olivia Thomas, Morgan Thrush, Lauren Tinkler, Ryleigh Van Buskirk, Kirsten Vaughan, Alana Winters, Carter Wolfe, Maggie Woodward, Catherine York, Dominic Zimmerman and Joseph Zimmerman.
Class of 2024 — Isabella Allen, Ayla Arambula, Jenna Atkinson, Kelsey Bergman, Carlinn Best, Jacob Borns, Trinity Burns, Elijah Chapman, Luke Coffman, Ryan Conkle, Kyle Curtis, Alexander Custer, Addison Ebert, Natalie Ebert, Makaelyn Ellison, Jaxson Fugate, Gracie Gilbert, Kaleb Gingery, Lily Gould, Natalee Griggs, Veronica Grubbs, Landon Handshoe, Daniel Haney, Jaiden Hinkle, Jude Hoeffel, Brooklyn Jacobs, Coleton Jones, Katelyn Joseph, Braydon Kennedy, Braden Koble, Teagan Koble, Rylan Kruse, Chase Leech, Alexandra Leman, Alexander Leon, Makenna Malcolm, Kyana Martinez, Gabrielle McDowell, Amaya Mitchell, Drayton Myers, Aiden Orth, Jaxon Parker, Elijah Pinkerton, Nathan Presswood, Chloe Roberts, Garrick Roemer, Natalie Shaffer, Hailee Shidler, Jessalyn Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Jada Spiece, Deanna Spriggs, Jadyn Talley, Jessica Thrush, Gavin Weller and Lucas Worman.
MUSIC AWARDS
ISSMA District Solo and Ensemble participants — Victoria Perkins, Rachael Kilgore, Abigail Carlson, Darian Simmons, Cyrus Fredrick,Landon Handshoe, Teagan Koble, Korbin Restle, Katherine Blessinger, Brayden Robertson,Andrew Kelham, Grace Haaser, Jaxton Routsong, Dylan Andrews, Logan Borns, Emma Haaser,Nene Sawada and Braden Koble.
ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble participants — Darian Simmons, Landon Handshoe, Teagan Koble, Cyrus Fredrick and Andrew Kelham.
With Distinction — Dylan Andrews, Logan Borns, Emma Haaser, Nene Sawada and Katherine Blessinger.
With Distinction — (two events) Grace Haaser, Braden Koble, and Jaxton Routsong.
The Garrett High School Band and Director Josh Hettinger were recognized for receiving the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for the 2021-2022 school year.
DRAMA AWARDS
Class of 2023 — Evan Dapp, Alyssa Martin, Luca Stevens, Kelsie Emenhiser, Katherine Blessinger, Micah Carlson, Kameron Ruiz and Jadden Amburgey.
Class of 2024 — Danielle Kilgore, Coleton Jones, Cayleb McGuire, Isabella Allen, Madalin Freeman and Savannah Habegger.
Class of 2025 — Joshua Terwilliger, Kade Woodworth, Tyler Grim, Krystana Thomas, Rhianna Leighty, Layla Simmons and Zaphora Burgo.
CYBER PATRIOT
Participants — Brayson Heltsley, Natalie Shafer, Micah Carlson, Mahlan Dircksen, Dharma Cope and Kameron Ruiz.
ACADEMIC TEAMS AND COACHES
Academic Coaches — Coordinator: Jennifer Fast. English: Jonelle Furnish. Fine Arts: Jennifer Fast. Math: David Stevens. Science: Dustin Sewelin. Social Studies: Bill Thomas. Spelling: Jennifer Fast.
Academic Teams
Social Studies — Ava Grubbs, Cayden Myers and Daleth Rodriguez.
Science — Andrew Molargik, Lexi Gordon, Lola Hanchar, Gavin Weller, Braden Koble and Cameron Rowe.
English — Macy Kashmer, Cassidy Kennedy, Cyann Lilly, Arleth Rodriguez, Daleth Rodriguez, Cameron Rowe, Victoria Sheffield and Camdyn Woods.
Math — Andrew Molargik, Dominic Zimmerman and Braden Koble.
Fine Arts — Makaelyn Ellison, Jadden Amburgey and Courtney Barse.
Spelling — Daleth Rodriguez, Jude Hoeffel, Makaelyn Ellison, Victoria Perkins, Ethan Baker and Camdyn Woods.
FFA Recognition
Garrett FFA Chapter placed 4th out of 17 chapters at the District Convention. These students earned placement in the competition:
2nd place Freshman Prepared Public Speaking — Malachi Malcolm.
2nd place Talent — Ava O’Connor.
2nd Place Prepared Public Speaking — Serenity Lewis.
2nd Place Natural Resource Demonstration — Katie Lewis and Serenity Lewis.
4th Place Ag Business Management Demonstration — Serenity Lewis and Makenna Malcolm.
4th Place Chapter Exhibit — Katie Lewis.
5th Place Ag Sales Presentation — Laney Miller.
5th Place Scrapbook — Jessica Thrush.
