EMMA — Garrett pitcher Graham Kelham fooled Westview hitters one-by-one in an April 13 Northeast Corner Conference game.
The junior Railroader struck out 16 Warrior hitters in a 9-3 win.
“He was just humming out there,” Garrett head coach Jason Richards said. “I feel like this field works to his favor. He really liked the mound when he got out there. For a 6-4 kid, it’s kind of what you want to see.”
“(Kelham) did a nice job throwing fastballs, but I don’t think he was overpowering our guys. He shouldn’t be overpowering our guys,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “Sixteen strikeouts in 21 outs, you’re not going to win a baseball game. That’s just uncalled for.”
Garrett opened the scoring in the top of the first. Kelham singled to left, stole second then scored on an error by the Westview third baseman.
The Warriors answered with a run each in the second and third innings.
Matty Mortrud singled to lead off the second then scored on wild pitch after stealing third base. In the third, Nick Mortrud stole second after drawing a walk. He scored on a single to left by Mason Wire to take a 2-1 lead.
After the single by Wire, Kelham struck out the next five Westview batters.
“That’s the disappointing part. I think we have kids that can really hit the baseball. They just haven’t put it together yet offensively,” Rahn said.
The Railroaders were able to take advantage of some mistakes by the Warriors in the field.
In the fourth, Peyton Simmons scored on a passed ball after coming in to run for Taylor DeLong, who singled down the right-field line. Blake Ratcliffe walked then worked his way around the bases before scoring on a dropped third strike.
Jacob Molargik walked and moved to third after a Kail Baughman single and an error by the Westview right fielder. Molargik then scored on a bunt by DeLong that was thrown to first by Takota Sharick.
“That’s what we’ve done the whole year," Richards said. "We take advantage of the little things and we’ll kind of wait around a little bit. Tonight, we were the aggressor.”
Sharick tossed five innings, struck out nine, walked two and allowed one earned run.
Trey Richards added an another run for the Railroaders in the sixth when he scored on a deep fly ball to right field by Gage Smith. Garrett added four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
