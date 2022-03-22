January licenses to wed
AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in January in DeKalb County.
Austin Earl May, 29, Auburn and Madison Lynn Ring, 21, Auburn.
Aaron Lee Fike, 44, Ashley and Jennifer Lynn Sparkman, 41, Waterloo.
Aubrey Dean Powell Jr., 67, Spencerville and Tina Marie Hoffman, 58, Spencerville.
Jayson Alexander Schaefer, 31, Garrett and Tiffiany Nicole Detar, 30, Garrett.
Jonathon James Robins, 41, St. Joe and Jana Kay Adams, 40, St. Joe.
Bryant Allen Shanyfelt, 25, Garrett and Sydnee Lynn Osbun, 26, Garrett.
Michael Andrew Bercaw, 32, Butler and Janel Dexter Rath, 31, Butler.
Derik Christopher Trotta, 28, Spencerville and Brandi Marie Jones, 43, Auburn.
Gauge Anthony Harden, 22, Butler and Leta Jade Messer, 21, Butler.
Dylan Angelus Alonso, 21, Garrett and Sonya Jaye Garwood, 19, Garrett.
Trinity Lee Hunter, 43, LaGrange and Aubrey Nicole Collins, 31, Auburn.
Steven Lee Combs, 42, Garrett and Angie Marie Smith, 38, Garrett.
Corey James Bishop, 30, Butler and Marlee Taylor Clark, 30, Butler.
Anthony Blake Morgan, 30, Waterloo and Nikki Leah Kistler, 29, Waterloo.
Ryan Gregory Humes, 46, Garrett and Marivel Sierra, 43, Garrett.
February licenses to wed
AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in February in DeKalb County.
Matthew John Rhoads, 40, Oxford, Pennsylvania and Carolyn Lorene Hoffman, 35, Auburn.
Nathan Lee Main, 36, Auburn and Crystal Kay Kelley, 28, Auburn.
Tamara Elaine Tyler, 56, Garrett and Angela Kay Taylor, 49, Garrett.
Scott Matthew Howey, 46, Auburn and Hannah Raeann Barrett, 24, Auburn.
Matt James Getts, 54, Garrett and Lorrie Leigh Myers, 47, Garrett.
Julie Kay Myers, 38, Spencerville and Sarah Marie Waldren, 37, Spencerville.
Timothy Michael Gilbert Jr., 41, Auburn and Tricia Anne Stover, 35, Auburn.
Brandon Donte White, 33, Butler and Tracy Lynn Banda, 44, Butler.
Austin Ray Slone, 25, Waterloo and Brianna Denise Shirks, 25, Waterloo.
Brody Michael Cooper, 28, Auburn and Kadey Lyn Mayberry, 26, Auburn.
Christopher Allen Cassabon, 30, Auburn and Athena Jo Garrett, 39, Auburn.
Jose Isaias Mendoza, 29, Auburn and Hanna Lillie Mayberry, 27, Auburn.
Reid Maxwell Whaley, 27, Auburn and Amanda Shalee Brumbaugh, 29, Auburn.
Kenneth Michael Meadows, 26, Larwill and Kelsey Rene Middaugh, 30, Auburn.
Austin James O’Connell, 25, Huntington and Megra Kay Arterbaugh, 23, Auburn.
