GARRETT — The Garrett Railroaders will meet the Concordia Cadets in Class 3A, Sectional 22 play in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium this week.
Leo and Angola will tip off sectional play in tonight’s only game at 7 p.m.
Woodlan and Bishop Dwenger will play at 6 p.m. in Wednesday’s first game, followed by the Concordia-Garrett contest.
Bishop Luers drew a first-round bye and will face the Leo-Angola winner in the first game Friday. The Woodlan-Bishop Dwenger and Concordia-Garrett winners will play in the second game.
The championship contest tips off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pairings for all 64 sectionals may be viewed at ihsaa.org.
Class 3A
Sectional 22 at Garrett
Today, March 1
Angola and Leo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Woodlan and Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Concordia and Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Bishop Luers vs. Angola-Leo winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday winners, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 21 at Wawasee
Today, March 1
Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble, 7 p.m.
Friday
Wawasee and Lakeland, 6 p.m.
NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley-West Noble winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 35 at Westview
Today
Churubusco and Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Fairfield and Bremen, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Prairie Heights vs. Churubusco-Central Noble winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday winners, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 5 at DeKalb
Today
FW Snider and FW North Side, 6 p.m.
East Noble and FW Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
DeKalb vs. FW Snider-FW North Side winner, 6 p.m.
Carroll vs. East Noble-FW Northrop winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 51 at Fremont
Today
Hamilton and Fremont, 7 p.m.
Friday
Elkhart Christian and Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Hamilton-Fremont winner.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
