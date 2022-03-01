GARRETT — The Garrett Railroaders will meet the Concordia Cadets in Class 3A, Sectional 22 play in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium this week.

Leo and Angola will tip off sectional play in tonight’s only game at 7 p.m.

Woodlan and Bishop Dwenger will play at 6 p.m. in Wednesday’s first game, followed by the Concordia-Garrett contest.

Bishop Luers drew a first-round bye and will face the Leo-Angola winner in the first game Friday. The Woodlan-Bishop Dwenger and Concordia-Garrett winners will play in the second game.

The championship contest tips off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pairings for all 64 sectionals may be viewed at ihsaa.org.

Class 3A

Sectional 22 at Garrett

Today, March 1

Angola and Leo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Woodlan and Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Concordia and Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Bishop Luers vs. Angola-Leo winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday winners, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 21 at Wawasee

Today, March 1

Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble, 7 p.m.

Friday

Wawasee and Lakeland, 6 p.m.

NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley-West Noble winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 35 at Westview

Today

Churubusco and Central Noble, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Fairfield and Bremen, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Prairie Heights vs. Churubusco-Central Noble winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday winners, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 5 at DeKalb

Today

FW Snider and FW North Side, 6 p.m.

East Noble and FW Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

DeKalb vs. FW Snider-FW North Side winner, 6 p.m.

Carroll vs. East Noble-FW Northrop winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 51 at Fremont

Today

Hamilton and Fremont, 7 p.m.

Friday

Elkhart Christian and Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Hamilton-Fremont winner.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.