Tuesday, Sept. 28
Chicken parmesan, pasta, lettuce salad, fruit, bosco stick, milk variety.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Chicken tenders, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, muffin, milk variety.
Thursday, Sept. 30
French toast, sausage link, fresh fruit, juice, milk variety.
Friday, Oct. 1
Fair day. No school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.