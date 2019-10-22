Oct. 22-25

Tuesday and Wednesday — Fall break, no school

Thursday — Chicken fajitas, queso cheese, lettuce, pineapple and milk

Friday — Footlong chili dog, baked beans, pears, cookie and milk

Oct. 28-Nov.1

Monday — Chicken patty, green beans, peaches, chips and milk

Tuesday — Chicken nachos, cheese sauce, lettuce, pineapple and milk

Wednesday — Spaghetti, side salad, applesauce, garlic toast and milk

Thursday — Cheeseburger, fries, mandarin oranges, Halloween treat and milk

Friday — Pizza stick, fresh veggies, strawberries, cheese balls and milk

