Oct. 22-25
Tuesday and Wednesday — Fall break, no school
Thursday — Chicken fajitas, queso cheese, lettuce, pineapple and milk
Friday — Footlong chili dog, baked beans, pears, cookie and milk
Oct. 28-Nov.1
Monday — Chicken patty, green beans, peaches, chips and milk
Tuesday — Chicken nachos, cheese sauce, lettuce, pineapple and milk
Wednesday — Spaghetti, side salad, applesauce, garlic toast and milk
Thursday — Cheeseburger, fries, mandarin oranges, Halloween treat and milk
Friday — Pizza stick, fresh veggies, strawberries, cheese balls and milk
