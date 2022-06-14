Food truck Mondays announced
GARRETT — Food truck Mondays will take place throughout the summer in the Garrett High School parking lot, 801 E. Houston St.
Food trucks will be present from 5-8 p.m. each of the following Mondays: June 20 and 27, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1 and 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.