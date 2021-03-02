Soil & Water Conservation
District meeting is March 16
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
The meeting will take place in the White Room in the basement of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Due to the pandemic status, the 2021 annual meeting will be held virtually. It will consist of the required business meeting, which includes a financial statement and an update on the district’s 2020 activities. There will be an election for one open supervisor position. At this time, only one name appears on the ballot.
The DeKalb SWCD 2020 annual report is available in the district office at 942 W. 15th St., Auburn. People may request a copy through mail by calling the office at 925-5620, ext. 3.
The DeKalb SWCD Board of Supervisors and staff said it would like to apologize for the inconvenience and frustration of the changes affecting the annual meeting.
“However, as everyone knows, this has been a very trying time, and we would rather side with caution. We are trying to do our part in the hopes that 2021 can get back to some type of normalcy,” the district said in a news release.
To attend the DeKalb SWCD annual meeting, people can send an email requesting the Zoom link to jknudson@co.dekalb.in.us.
C.R. 19 to be closed
beginning Wednesday
GARRETT — C.R. 19 between Garrett and Auburn will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 3 and lasting approximately three weeks for utility work.
C.R. 19 will be closed between Auburn Drive (C.R. 48) and S.R. 8. Auburn Electric will be rebuilding and relocating a substantial pole line from the west side to the east side of the road.
Daily closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Surveyor, drainage offices moving
AUBURN — The offices of the DeKalb County surveyor and the DeKalb County Drainage Board have moved to 220 E. 7th St., Suite 130, in Auburn.
The move took effect March 1. The office building also includes the DeKalb County Veterans Service Department.
The surveyor and drainage board offices previously were housed on the first floor of the courthouse. They are trading places with the Title IV Child Support Division, which will occupy the courthouse space after a remodeling.
