AUBURN – United Way of DeKalb County has moved to its new office at 950 W. 15th St. at the intersection of Grandstaff Drive in Auburn. The new building was formerly the home of Wible Realty.
“For more than a year, the United Way Board of Directors has looked at options that would be best suited for our mission and for our community,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director for United Way of DeKalb County. While being downtown was nice, parking and usable space has become an issue. Our new location has plenty of parking to provide accessibility for our community.
“The former office, located across from the post office, was originally planned to be a temporary space when we moved out of our original office over 12 years ago due to a flood in the basement of the (county) annex building on East Ninth Street,” he added. “Once we are settled in, we plan to host an open house to share the new space. We will also have a meeting room available for other non-profits or individuals who might need a place to meet or work for a few hours between meetings.”
People may contact Cleverly at tyler@unitedwaydekalb.org or 927-0995 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.