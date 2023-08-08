GARRETT — Garrett High School senior Gracie Rose won the title of Miss Garrett Saturday night from a field of eight contestants in the Performing Arts Center.
2022 Miss Garrett Katie Blessinger placed the crown on Rose’s head before she took her first walk across the stage as the 62nd Miss Garrett.
Rose was also presented with a sash, trophy, bouquet of flowers and gifts from many local businesses and organizations as the winner of the pageant. Rose was also the recipient of the Precious Moments award for her enthusiasm, support and congeniality of the pageant and fellow contestants.
She is the daughter of Janice Gilbert.
The newly-crowned Miss Garrett is active as a student athletic trainee and volunteer. She enjoys knitting, painting, art and camping.
For the evening wear portion of the contest, Rose selected a gown featuring a gold sequined bodice with a tiered ivory chiffon skirt.
For the talent portion of the competition, Rose signed using ASL to “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
Her future plans are to become an OB/GYN. She was sponsored by Northside Body Shop.
Katelyn Joseph was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Tracy and Holly Joseph.
For the talent portion of the competition, she performed a lyrical dance to “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga.
She selected a gown with full white chiffon skirt, black off-the-shoulder bodice and sequin waist trim for the evening wear portion of the program.
Joseph is active in cheerleading, track, student council and athletic leadership.
Her future plans are to obtain her cosmetology degree by May and major in business in college.
Last year’s first runner-up, Maggie Woodward, presented the trophy and sash. Joseph also won the People’s Choice Award, determined by the audience at a penny-per-vote.
She was sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority.
Caption awards
Caption awards were presented in the talent, evening gown and shorts competitions.
Emma LaPato won the talent award title for her clarinet solo to “Yesterday Once More” by John Bettis and Richard Carpenter.
LaPato is active in volleyball, softball, basketball and workout/conditioning.
She is the daughter of Kenneth and Samantha LaPato.
Her future plans are to play college sports.
Last year’s talent winner, Katherine Lewis, presented LaPato with the award. She was sponsored by Garrett Eagles.
Danielle Kilgore won the evening wear portion of the competition in a brilliant red gown with halter bodice, sequin accents and train.
She is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore and was sponsored by Garrett Rotary Club.
Kilgore is active in show choir, theater and painting.
She sang “Lied der Mignon” by Franz Schubert for the talent competition.
Kilgore plans to attend college for business and to minor in Spanish.
Grace Hess, last year’s evening gown winner, presented the award.
Madison Shelburne was named winner in the shorts category. She is the daughter of Justin and Stacy Wright and Jeff and Tatum Shelburne.
She recited Bible verses found in John 3:16 and I Corinthians 13 for the talent competition.
Her future plans are to go to college to pursue a degree in psychiatry as a nurse practitioner. Kaylee Miller, last year’s winner in the fitness category, presented the award.
Shelburne enjoys cheerleading, volunteering and traveling.
She was sponsored by Garrett American Legion Auxiliary.
Also competing were seniors Makaelyn Ellison, Natalie Ebert and Breonna Napier.
• Ellison is the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Ellison. She was sponsored by Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She sang “The Green Dog” by Herbert Kingsley for her talent.
• Ebert is the daughter of Jason and Krysten Ebert. She was sponsored by MJS Apparel and danced to “Voulez-Vous” from the movie “Mama Mia” for her talent.
• Napier is the daughter of Brandon and Sami Napier and Donna and Matthew Parks. She was sponsored by The Blue Moon. Napier performed a lyrical dance to “Where the Shadow Ends” by the Banners for her talent.
“Let’s Dance” was the theme for the evening with the stage decorated with costumes of all colors and dance styles hanging from various hall trees and coat racks.
The contestants opened the evening with a dance number to “Never Going to Not Dance Again” by Pink wearing assorted dance costumes.
For the shorts competition, the girls wore blue T-shirts accented with dance figure appliques and black shorts to the song, “Trustfall” by Pink.
In a special moment during the evening gown presentations, the contestants’ dads or significant others joined them on stage for a couples dance.
The contestants joined together to sing “Cover Me in Sunshine” by Pink before the pageant results were announced.
A panel of three judges scored the contestants on talent, evening gown and fitness during the 3 1/2-hour evening pageant. A personal interview earlier in the day comprised 35% of the overall scoring. The talent portion of the pageant scored another 35%, with the shorts and evening gown competitions comprising 15% each. Judges were Elaine Lengacher, Jill Engerman and John Hillogoss.
Special music, dances
The evening was filled with several special vocal and dance performances.
Last year’s Miss Garrett, Katie Blessinger, sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from “Grease” and first runner-up Maggie Woodward, performed a tap dance. The 2022 talent winner, Katherine Lewis, presented an artistic interpretation on the subject, “Death.”
Also performing were Miss Garrett Junior Addelyn Newman, Miss Garrett Junior Teen DeLainey Murphy and Miss Garrett Teen Lana Perkins. Bryson Hickman from Ratio Dance performed a lyrical dance and a team of dancers from TDS Dance Studio presented two special numbers. Also performing were Adalyn Custer and Ben Hug.
Director Pam Hampshire has been involved with the pageant for 49 of its 62-year history.
Garrett High School teacher Mark Claxton returned as master of ceremonies for the sixth year.
