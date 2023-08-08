Thursday
Chicken tenders, green beans, apple slices with peanut butter, graham, milk variety.
Friday
Texas straw hat, fruit, bosco stick, milk variety.
Monday, Aug. 14
Cheeseburger, pickle, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Asian chicken, broccoli, fruit, rice pilaf, milk variety.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Macaroni and cheese, celery with peanut butter, fruit, pretzel bite, milk variety.
Friday, Aug. 18
Calzone, peas and carrots, fruit, fruit snack, milk variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.