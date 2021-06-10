Detcher named to
Saint Mary’s dean’s list
NOTRE DAME — Libbey Detcher of Garrett has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame.
Students must achieve at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours, have no incompletes and no grade lower than a C.
Ivy Tech dean’s
list announced
FORT WAYNE — Several area residents have been named to the dean’s list at Ivy Tech Community College.
Ashley: Zachary Banks, Mirannda Bry
Auburn: Adolph Anguiano, Cassidy Bigelow, Ayden Bowers, Allison Brooks, Cierra Bryant, Drew Byerly, Storm Cartwright, Bet, hany Chase, Elizabeth Chase, Landon Davis, Mason Elliott, Jessica Fike, Ryan Fordeck, Kowen Grogg, Glenn Gruny, Cory Harmon, Rylee Heal, Ashley Herrick, Ambyr Hogue, Dillon Hunt, Brandon Kasinger, Rachel Klotz, Laura Long, Marcus Mann, Chevelleanne Moeller, Samson Nofzinger, Katherine Penland, Preston Rigby, Lezlie Rivera, Teca Slone, Montana Treesh, Joseph Walker and Hailee Weber.
Butler: Lauren Ackerman, Travis Anderson, Libby Asher, Melissa Dembickie, Gavin Dove, Faith Hodges, Gillian Jackson, Bradley Johnson, Colby Lough, Teresa Maxson, Ryan Miller, Andrew Moore, Stefanie Pettigrew and Tracie Prosser.
Corunna: Andrew Orwig.
Garrett: Jamie Back, Selina Brewer, Linda Burch, Austin Carroll, Mattie Collins, Anita Garrison, Megan Gibson, Ousmar Leon-Hernandez, Natasha Hunt, Cammi Johnson, LeAnn Kinney, Kylie Lantz, Brenda Liechty, Kathleen Nelson and Taylor Olson.
Hamilton: Anthony Gerbers, Samantha Harig, Michael Hurraw, Kristie Lenz, Tyler Martin, Keith Rogers
St. Joe: Katelyn Rondeau and Sawyer Strong.
Spencerville: Alyssa Gingerich, Barbara Graves, Hannah Hyde, Zacchaeus Niccum, Nathan Pomeroy, Allison Rodkey and Amber Shannon.
Waterloo: Christopher Behnke, Richard Crunk,, Charles Hagerman, Zachary Hauter, Brittany Henderson, Abygail Herman, Brittany Herring, Kevin Kell, Daisy Ruiz, Timothy Schiek and Spencer Stafford.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average in non-academic skills advancement courses with no D or F grades; earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester and have earned at least 12 non-Academic Skills Advancement credits during their course of study.
