Garrett school board meets Friday
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday, pursuant to Indiana Code 20-29-6-19(a) to discuss the terms of the tentative agreement of the teacher collective bargaining agreement, which is posted at gkb.k12.in.us/human_resources/tentativecollectivebargainingagreement.
The meeting will take place in Garrett High School meeting room 48, 801 E. Houston St. Visitors are asked to enter door 2 or door 3.
