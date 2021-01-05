Today, Jan. 5
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Adams Central, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity wrestling at Prairie Heights.
6 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball with Hamilton, here. (No reserve game).
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Fairfield.
Friday, Jan. 8
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Central Noble, here.
Monday, Jan. 11
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball with Blackhawk Christian, here.
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Hamilton, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity wrestling, with Eastside and Churubusco, here.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
6 p.m. — NECC boys and girls basketball tournament at Fremont. Tournament continues through Saturday, Jan. 16.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball with Maple Creek, here.
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Maple Creek.
6 p.m. — Varsity wrestling, with Jimtown and Mishawaka, here.
Thursday, Jan. 14
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Churubusco, here.
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball at Adams Central.
6:30 p.m. — Varsity wrestling at Central Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.