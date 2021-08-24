Today, Aug. 24
Chicken sandwich, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, crackers, milk variety.
Wednesday
GKB bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.
Thursday
Toasted cheese, mini ravioli, green beans, fruit, milk variety.
Friday
Chili cheese dog, baked beans, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Monday, Aug. 30
Tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, fruit, crackers, milk variety.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
