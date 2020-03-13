GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District is taking steps to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.
In memo obtained by KPC Media Group that was sent by Superintendent Tonya Weaver to parents and guardians of Garrett-Keyser-Butler students, "indoor visitor and spectator-attended school events will be indefinitely suspended beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice.
"At this time, outdoor school events will continue as planned," Weaver said.
That step is in accordance with the other public school districts in DeKalb County after school leaders and other organizations met Thursday with DeKalb County health officials.
"With spring break travel, anyone within the school district traveling anywhere outside of the country (including cruise ships) should notify school administration and submit to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to the states," she wrote. "This includes students, faculty and noncertified members.
"If your student is ill, please keep them home and communicate such with your student's attendance office. If you or your family has been exposed to the virus or has been placed on quarantine, please notify the school immediately."
Spring break for Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools begins Friday, March 20 and continues through Friday, March 27.
"We will continue working with the DeKalb County Department of Health, and we will continue participating in the planning groups organized by such," Weaver said. "All of us desire to continue with business as usual, and each of us are implementing actions to create the conditions necessary for continuing as such. However, we are also prepared to take additional steps if public health officials deem these steps are necessary to slow the spread of the novel virus so a vaccine and treatments can be developed to protect our most medically-vulnerable community members."
