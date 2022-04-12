GARRETT — Garrett Middle School has announced students selected to the honor roll for the third term grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Sixth Grade
All As
Kylie Bergman, Kylee Carmichael, Emma Coffman, Kendra Kelham, Corissa Kennedy, Katlyn Kueber, Merek Malcolm, Carly Striggle, Chloe Warfield and Nicholas Wooldridge.
As and Bs
Yasmin Alferez, Abigail Best, Laynee Caldwell, Grayson Combs, Hadley Flotow, Hailey Goebel, Taylor Gottfried, Peyton Grindstaff, Jace Hanel, Brady Harrell, Isabelle Hathaway, Lennon Hoeffel, Kallie Klenke, Josephine Kosmatka, Ryan Main, Lexi Mascio, Calix Paynor, Caylor Pontius, Jaley Saralu, Graham Smith, Kaylee Smith, Maddison Terry, Zander Treesh, Addison Van Buskirk, Alina Warakai, Parker Williams and Jaxon York.
Seventh Grade
All As
Carter Coffman, Elly Cossairt, Brian Ellis, Rilyn Flotow, Audrey Hall, Owen Haynes, Dawson Hedges, Dawson Hefty, Baya Holt, Charlotte Lemen, Brenna Orth, Jacob Thrush, Tyler Thrush and Abbigayle Werling.
As and Bs
Javin Bailey, Kaeuna Dircksen, Kyle Gater, Ashton Gong, Logan Griffith, Marleigh Johnson, Savanna McNay, Alexis Metcalf, Taylor Miller, Brayden Napier, Stella Plohr, Aiden Reed, Danica Reynolds, Seth Riley, Mikayla Roxas, Rileigh Ruckman, Kade Shafer, Ethan Smith, Kohen Smith, Abrum Swathwood, Ethan Van Buskirk, Lucie White and Chloe Zuehsow.
Eighth Grade
All As
Gabe Armstrong, Deziree Arnett, Lillian Asfour, Hailee Ash, Landon Best, Adalyn Custer, Sarah DePew, Bailey Hedges, Connor Morimanno, Elizabeth Raymond, Alex Smith, Abigail Thomas and Ashlee Vanderbosch.
As and Bs
Ryan Chapman, Annie Decker, Joe Fuentes, Lily Hart, Lauren Hess, Ari Hippensteel, Katelyn Hoover, Addison Kinch, Josephine Knepper, Tatum Lockhart, Emma Loeffler, Molly Martin, Wyatt Matson, Keigan Mountz, Alexia Moynahan, Carter Overbay, Tristan Pinkerton, Alivia Stickler, Sydney Suelzer and Paul Swonger.
