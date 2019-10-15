Ethel Goodman

AUBURN — Ethel M. Goodman, 77, of Auburn, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn handled arrangements.

Beverly Farver

WATERLOO — Beverly J. (Stomm) Farver, 86, of Waterloo died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, is handling arrangements.

Wilma Carper

AUBURN — Wilma M. (Link) Carper, 92, of Auburn, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

James McVicar

KENDALLVILLE — James Arthur “Jim” McVicar, 82, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Charles Musselman

LIGONIER — Charles Musselman, 90, of Ossian, formerly Ligonier, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Bethanne Taylor

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.

Emily Goranson

ANGOLA — Emily Gail Goranson, 67, of Franklin, Indiana, formerly of Angola, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Scott Reinewald

AUBURN — Scott Gordon Reinewald, 60, of Auburn died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.

Darlene Barner

KENDALLVILLE — Darlene Denise (Alday) Barner, 55, of Kendallville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.

Jane Kempf

AUBURN — Jane E. Kempf, 92, of Auburn died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.

