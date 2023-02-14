GARRETT — Several Garrett Middle School students earned awards at the science fair last week.
A number of students qualified for the Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair to take place later this month at Trine University. An * denotes the overall winner in each category.
Behavioral Science
Sixth Grade
1. Adri Lequia. 2. Jaxon Bilger and Jaxson Ault.
Seventh Grade
1. *Kendra Kelham and Owen Kelham. 2. Lucy Hayes and Lucy Jessup. 3. Brayden Sorg
Eighth Grade
1. Zoie Conley and Savanna McNay. 2. Baya Holt. 3. Stella Plohr.
Chemistry
Sixth Grade
1. Katelyn Olis. 2. Leelyn Bauman. 3. Makalynn Belcher and Izzy Snyder. 4. Emma Feller and Declan Oakes. 5. Gracie Montel and Ruthie Klok.
Seventh Grade
1. Abigail Best and Chloe Warfield. 2. Trey Kelham. 3. Owen Fast and Noah Jones.
Eighth Grade
1. *Zander Martin and Gage Pyck. 2. Tyler Thrush. 3. Brian Ellis and Jacob Thrush.
Computer Science
Sixth Grade
1. *Ellie Hamilton and Xakara Short.
Seventh Grade
1. Gavin Valdez.
Eighth Grade
1. Megan Fox and Rileigh Ruckman. 2. Kade Shafer
Dental
Sixth Grade
1. *Chloe Bradfield and McKenna Naglack. 2. Raylynn DePew and Hailey Dukes. 3. Logan Lewis.
Seventh Grade
No entries
Eighth Grade
1. Kaylee Rowe
Engineering
Sixth Grade
1. Isaac Gordon. 2. Drake Taylor. 3. Saidie Teregeyo and Aleaha Miles.
Seventh Grade
1. *Cadence Fletcher. 2. Wrigley Smith. 3. Liam Ahdel.
Eighth Grade
1. Gavin Robertson. 2. Blaze Patrick. 3. Cole Heimach and Seth Riley.
Environmental/Botany
Sixth Grade
1. Ben Thomas. 2. Michelle Kilgore. 3. Aaliyah Barhydt and Laura Fugate. 4. Savannah Anderson and Tayler Chaffins.
Seventh Grade
1. *Hailey Goebel and Aaliyah Berry. 2. Tyler Evans and Grayson Combs. 3. Kristian McCormick and Tobyn VanDyke.
Eighth Grade
1. Elly Cossairt. 2. Atalie Gullett. 3. Charlotte Leman and Rylin Flotow.
Health and Wellness
Sixth Grade
1. Audrea Newman. 2. Londyn Horn. 3. Alex Grimes and Audrie Hamblin. 4. Eleanor Rucker and Savannah Guzman. 5. Tayler Zimmerman and Brooklyn Roberts.
Seventh Grade
1. Kira Michlow and Annabell Picklesimer. 2. Mia Lopez and Josie Kosmatka. 3. Kale Westropp and Wyatt Hefty.
Eighth Grade
1. *Danica Reynolds and Chloe Zuehsow. 2. Kohen Smith and Aiden Reed. 3. Carter Coffman.
Materials Chemistry
Sixth Grade
1. *Carlie Thomas. 2. Taylor Baer and Evelynn Klinger. 3. Bentley and Kaiden Treesh. 4. Emerlynn Toney. 5. Isaiah Messman.
Seventh Grade
1. Kylie Bogenschultz. 2. Ryan Main. 3. Yasmin Alferez and Lily Ellison.
Eighth Grade
1. Adelle Romanetz and Brenna Orth. 2. Javin Bailey. 3. Abbie Werling and Taylor Miller.
Physics
Sixth Grade
1. *Aiden Sullinger. 2. Gregory Freeze. 3. Brycen Cary. 4. Ella Brennamen and Destiny Price. 5. Jake Howard and Mayson Kelham.
Seventh Grade
1. *Boston Saum. 2. Corissa Kennedy. 3. Jazmin Leichty.
Eighth Grade
1. Kyler Gater and Owen Haynes. 2. Brennan Stezowksi and Dante Maslin. 3. Brayden Napier and Alex Guzman.
Zoology
Sixth Grade
1. Kaylee Gaar and Violet Kosmatka.
Seventh Grade
1. *Zander Treesh and Brady Harrell. 2. Jaley Saralu. 3. Peyton Grindstaff.
Eighth Grade
1. Sebastian Aguilar and Brock McCartney. 2. Hunter Kruse and Ethan Smith. 3. Delylah Gaerte and Gabe Dukes.
Specialty Awards
Superintendent’s Award: Emerlynn Toney, “Sweet Crystal Science.”
Principal’s Award: Kylie Bergman and Lucan Collins.
Garrett State Bank (best display): Georgie Baldwin, “Sundial.”
Garrett State Bank (most original): Benjamin Thomas, “Salt Driver of the Ocean.”
Mayor’s Award: Savannah Guzman and Eleanor Rucker, “Growing Bacteria,” and Carlie Thomas, “How the Cookie Crumbles.”
Award sponsors: Yarde Veterinary Services, IKG, Pizza Hut, Garrett High School Athletic Department, OPS, Psi Iota Xi, Coterie Pizza, Tri Kappa, Garrett High School Cyber Patriots, Metal Technologies, Garrett State Bank, City of Garrett:Mayor Todd Fiandt, GKB Superintendent Tonya Weaver, GMS administrators Lucas Fielden and Canden Pepple and GMS Parent Connect.
