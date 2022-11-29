Esther Davidson
GOSHEN — Esther Davidson, 90, of Goshen and formerly of Garrett, died Nov. 19, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Karen Lowe
AUBURN — Karen A. Lowe, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 20, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Betsy Parrott
AUBURN — Betsy Parrott, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 19, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Barbara Phillips
AUBURN — Barbara Ella Phillips, 87, of Auburn, died Nov. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Clarence Rinard
AUBURN — Clarence L. Rinard, 83, of Auburn and formerly of Butler, died Nov. 25, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jeffrey McCann
HAMILTON — Jeffrey E. McCann, 80, of Hamilton, died Nov. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eloise Platter
HAMILTON — Eloise A. Platter, 90, of Hamilton, died Nov. 20, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Krista Lindower
ASHLEY — Krista J. Lindower, 56, of Ashley, died Nov. 22, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald Bills
KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Frederick Bills, 91, of Shipshewana and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 21, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Robert Love
KENDALLVILLE — Robert R. Love, 96, of Kendallville and formerly of Auburn, died Nov. 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Christopher Weber
KENDALLVILLE — Christopher Curtis Weber, 58, of Kendallville, died Nov. 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
