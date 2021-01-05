Kathryn LaCross

GARRETT — Kathryn Gertrude LaCross, 77, of Garrett, died Dec. 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

David Rollins

GARRETT — David L. Rollins, 74, of Garrett, died Dec. 29, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Joshua Clifford

AUBURN — Joshua Charles Clifford, 24, of Auburn, died Dec. 26, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Russell Howard Jr.

AUBURN — Russell Lee Howard Jr., 74, of Auburn, died Dec. 27, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Bernard Miller

AUBURN — Bernard N. Miller, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, died Dec. 26, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.

Ida Reed

AUBURN — Ida Arnett Reed, 74, of Auburn, died Dec. 23, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Donna Varhola

AUBURN — Donna Louise Varhola, 83, of Auburn and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, died Dec. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Billy Warren

AUBURN — Billy J. Warren, 83, of Auburn, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Miriam Wilson

AUBURN — Miriam L. Wilson, 91, of Auburn, died Dec. 22, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Robert Fry

BUTLER — Robert “Bob” O. Fry, 82, of Butler, died Dec. 27, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Robert Harris

LAOTTO — Robert “Bob” Harris, 77, of LaOtto, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Jeanne Barker

MISHAWAKA — Jeanne Barker, 87, of Mishawaka and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 27, 2020.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, is handling arrangements.

Lora Kurtz

ROME CITY — Lora M. Kurtz, 81, of Rome City, died Dec. 30, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Owsley

ROME CITY — Robert Earl Owsley, 60, of Rome City, died Dec. 25, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Nancy Anspaugh

ANGOLA — Nancy E. Anspaugh, 76, of Angola, died Dec. 26, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Michael Grubb Sr.

ANGOLA — Michael L. Grubb Sr., 79, of Angola, died Dec. 24, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Debra Gundy

ANGOLA — Debra Jean Gundy, 68, of Angola, died Dec. 24, 2020.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Garna Jones

ANGOLA — Garna L. Jones, 86, of Angola, died Dec. 26, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Moris Sizemore

ANGOLA — Moris Lee “Tiny” Sizemore, 83, of Angola, died Dec. 28, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Van Smith

ANGOLA — Van Lee Smith, 86, of Angola and formerly of Hudson, died Dec. 31, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Maryann Edgerley

FREMONT — Maryann Edgerley, 71, of Fremont, died Dec. 25, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Della Sattison

FREMONT — Della Carol Sattison, 86, of Fremont, died Dec. 29, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Hugh Skiles

FREMONT — Hugh Mac Skiles, 91, of Fremont, died Dec. 23, 2020.

Krill Funeral Service handled arrangements.

