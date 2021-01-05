Kathryn LaCross
GARRETT — Kathryn Gertrude LaCross, 77, of Garrett, died Dec. 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
David Rollins
GARRETT — David L. Rollins, 74, of Garrett, died Dec. 29, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Joshua Clifford
AUBURN — Joshua Charles Clifford, 24, of Auburn, died Dec. 26, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Russell Howard Jr.
AUBURN — Russell Lee Howard Jr., 74, of Auburn, died Dec. 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Bernard Miller
AUBURN — Bernard N. Miller, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, died Dec. 26, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Ida Reed
AUBURN — Ida Arnett Reed, 74, of Auburn, died Dec. 23, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Donna Varhola
AUBURN — Donna Louise Varhola, 83, of Auburn and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, died Dec. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Billy Warren
AUBURN — Billy J. Warren, 83, of Auburn, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Miriam Wilson
AUBURN — Miriam L. Wilson, 91, of Auburn, died Dec. 22, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robert Fry
BUTLER — Robert “Bob” O. Fry, 82, of Butler, died Dec. 27, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Robert Harris
LAOTTO — Robert “Bob” Harris, 77, of LaOtto, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Jeanne Barker
MISHAWAKA — Jeanne Barker, 87, of Mishawaka and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 27, 2020.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, is handling arrangements.
Lora Kurtz
ROME CITY — Lora M. Kurtz, 81, of Rome City, died Dec. 30, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Owsley
ROME CITY — Robert Earl Owsley, 60, of Rome City, died Dec. 25, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Nancy Anspaugh
ANGOLA — Nancy E. Anspaugh, 76, of Angola, died Dec. 26, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Michael Grubb Sr.
ANGOLA — Michael L. Grubb Sr., 79, of Angola, died Dec. 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Debra Gundy
ANGOLA — Debra Jean Gundy, 68, of Angola, died Dec. 24, 2020.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Garna Jones
ANGOLA — Garna L. Jones, 86, of Angola, died Dec. 26, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Moris Sizemore
ANGOLA — Moris Lee “Tiny” Sizemore, 83, of Angola, died Dec. 28, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Van Smith
ANGOLA — Van Lee Smith, 86, of Angola and formerly of Hudson, died Dec. 31, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Maryann Edgerley
FREMONT — Maryann Edgerley, 71, of Fremont, died Dec. 25, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Della Sattison
FREMONT — Della Carol Sattison, 86, of Fremont, died Dec. 29, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Hugh Skiles
FREMONT — Hugh Mac Skiles, 91, of Fremont, died Dec. 23, 2020.
Krill Funeral Service handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.