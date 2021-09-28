GARRETT — A state historic marker recognizing the film and stage accomplishments of Garrett native John Bowersox —whose stage name was John Bowers — was dedicated Saturday.
A brief program in the Community Room at the Garrett Public Library preceded the unveiling of a historical marker at 117 S. Cowen St. where the family once resided.
Tall, handsome and a natural athlete, John Bowersox was raised in Garrett nearly 10 years after the town’s origins in 1875. His father, George Bowersox, a railroad engineer, and mother, Ida, moved from Ohio to Garrett where John was born on Christmas Day 1885.
Bowersox played football on a local Garrett team and began acting in local amateur plays at the age of 15.
Following high school, George Bowersox encouraged his son to become a lawyer, so John enrolled the Huntington Business College. While in college, a local stock company owner took Bowersox under his wing and recommended him to a touring company in July 1904. A successful stage career followed before he transitioned to silent films where he played heroes, gangsters, cowboys, businessmen, soldiers and lawyers.
About 1916, he dropped the ‘ox’ from his name to become John Bowers.
As a young man, Bowersox would often be seen sailing his boat on Lake Wawasee in Syracuse where his parents moved in 1913. He enjoyed racing cars, became an accomplished pilot later in life and enjoyed doing his own stunts on screen. In 1924, Bowers drove his 1924 Duesenberg at the Thanksgiving Day race at Ascot Speedway in Los Angeles.
During his career, Bowers made more than 90 movies and would become one of the best-known leading men of early Hollywood, according to DeKalb County Historian John Bry. Bowers made an appearance in Garrett in 1925 to a rousing crowd of fans and local dignitaries while he was traveling to New York City to work on several films there.
His wife, Maurgerite de la Motte, was also a screen legend and paired with icons such as Douglas Fairbanks. She also would become one of the founding members of the Screen Actors Guild. The couple were separated by the time of Bowersox’s death in 1936.
His career had stalled by that time, as the advent of sound in motion pictures had become the norm. Bowersox’s tragic death and life is believed to be one of the inspirations for the main character in the original ‘A Star is Born’ film that debuted in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Frederic March. The movie was remade three times, in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, and 2018 with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Two years prior to his death, Bowers returned to Indiana to care for his ailing mother in Syracuse, who died in July 1936. He penned a weekly column in the Garrett Clipper, “Middle West,” from May to July 1936 under the name of John Bowers. The lighthearted fictional tales centered on protagonist John Wright living in a fictional town with many references to town folk and locations that were recognized locally.
Bowersox was also one of the initial 1,500 stars installed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when it opened in 1960. His star appears under his stage name of John Bowers and can be found at 1709 Vine St.
Bowers’ marker joins others in DeKalb County for the Spencerville Covered Bridge, the Auburn Automobile Company, the Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett, and Auburn author Will Cuppy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.