Today, April 27
4:30 p.m. — Middle school track at Central Noble.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and varsity girls track with Churubusco, here.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at East Noble.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity golf at Fremont with Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. — Middle school track at Central Noble with Hamilton.
Friday
4:45 p.m. — Varsity girls track at New Haven.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys track at Central Noble Invitational.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Varsity golf at DeKalb.
9 a.m. — Middle school track at Woodlan Invitational.
Monday, May 3
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Angola with Prairie Heights.
Tuesday, May 4
4:45 p.m. — Varsity golf at Churubusco.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity track at Eastside.
5 p.m. — Middle school track with Fremont and Prairie Heights, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Central Noble, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Central Noble, here.
Wednesday, May 5
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Columbia City, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Columbia City.
Thursday, May 6
5 p.m. — Middle school track with Fairfield, here.
5 p.m. — Reserve softball at Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Eastside, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Eastside, here.
Friday, May 7
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf at Westview.
