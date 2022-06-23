GARRETT — City utility customers will see reductions in their water and electric bills this fall.
Following public hearing Tuesday, the Garrett Common Council unanimously voted to ordinances reflecting the state’s repeal of the Utility Receipt Tax enacted by the House Enrolled Act 1002 in March that goes in effect on July 1. The repeal will help reduce utility bills resulting from the reduced expenses for water, electric and natural gas utilities, among others. Garrett users will see a 1.4% reduction in both water and utility charges.
In other business Tuesday, Police Chief Gerald Kline reported officer Cameron Manning is halfway through the police academy and that the department is awaiting delivery of two vehicles.
Due to reports of recent of car break-ins in town, Kline has asked third-shift officers to stop and talk with suspicious persons. Of the six break-ins, four of the vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only missing change was taken.
City Planner Milton Otero reported materials have been ordered to help repair flooding along North Randolph Street. Until the project can be completed, the water department will send workers to drain the ponds. He thanked residents impacted by the situation for their patience.
All tuck-pointing on the exterior of City Hall has been completed and plaster work will begin inside this week and continue through July.
In July, FCI Construction of Auburn will be on hand to discuss plans for a building to house the Vactor used by the wastewater plant.
Otero said efforts continue to conduct an address audit and identification of homes in town that have been converted to duplexes, apartments or remodeled into multi-family homes without approval from the city.
The Judy Morrill Sidewalk Beautification Project has been pushed back to mid-July or early August due to previous contractor commitments, Otero added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.