GARRETT — Garrett native and artist Tamara Krus Murray has painted her childhood memories on canvas. Her collection portrays a variety of people and places that were part of growing up in Garrett in the 1970s.
The paintings, 10 in all, can be viewed at Mino’s II Restaurant, 106 S. Randolph St., Garrett, during regular business hours. The show runs through Garrett Alumni Weekend, July 17. Among subjects she painted are Jasper Yarde, Laura Williams, Judy Rahrig, Mary Baker, Patricia Krus, Pat Gilliland, Ila Greaf, Ralph Best, Chuck Hazeltine and Hoot Gibson.
“Special people leave lasting imprints on your mind. I hope you enjoy this look back,” Murray said.
Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Community Care Food Pantry of Garrett. A suggested donation is $40 per painting. Once purchased, the paintings may be picked up by 2 p.m. July 17. Make checks payable to Community Care Food Pantry of Garrett.
More of her work can be found on Instagram at tamara.makes.
