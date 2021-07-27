Zion Lutheran Preschool registration underway

GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool will be sending out packets to start the school year soon. Those with an outstanding application are asked to mail it to 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett 46738, or drop it off at the church office on north side of the building between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday through Thursday. Applications are required in order receive information.

The first day of school will be Monday, Sept. 13. A few openings remain for 3-year-olds. People can phone 357-4658 and leave a message for more information.