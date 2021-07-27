Zion Lutheran Preschool registration underway
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool will be sending out packets to start the school year soon.
Those with an outstanding application are asked to mail it to 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738, or drop it off at the church office on north side of the building between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday through Thursday. Applications are required in order receive information.
The first day of school will be Monday, Sept. 13. A few openings remain for 3-year-olds.
For more information, call 357-4658 and leave a message.
GKB Education Foundation hosting golf outing
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is hosting its second golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Garrett Country Club.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with tee-off at 8 a.m.
The cost is $260 for a team of four that includes golf and cart, continental breakfast, lunch, two beverage tickets and prizes.
Interested golfers can register by contacting the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165 or the website at foundation.gkb.k12.in.us. The registration deadline is Aug. 14.
Proceeds will benefit the GKB Resource Room which supports the teachers, staff and students with classroom supplies and personal items. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.
Parks Authority announces events
GARRETT — The City of Garrett Parks Authority has several events on tap this summer.
A family dive-in featuring the movie, “Game Plan” will be from 9-11 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family. The movie is rated PG.
The pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 8.
An end-of-summer bash featuring The Bulldogs band will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in Eastside Park.
Garrett pool hours announced
GARRETT — The Garrett Community Pool, located at Feick Park, 1300 S. Cowen St., is open through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Food truck Mondays return
GARRETT — Food truck Mondays have returned to Garrett. This program is a fundraising activity for the Japanese exchange program.
Food trucks will be parked in the Garrett High School parking lot, 801 E. Houston St., from 5-8 p.m. on the following Mondays: Aug. 2, 9 and 16.
